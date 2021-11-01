Abstract

Hyperloop is the cutting-egde and environmentally friendly evolution of an idea that has been in people's minds for more than 200 years, since Medhurst presented the first patents. When "Hyperloop Alpha" was published by Elon Musk in August 2013, the most talented and best trained labour force, the most capable financial capital and the bravest governments and institutions, moved forward to make it a reality. This study is supported by a peer-reviewed methodology published in an impact journal by the authors, which has allowed, using artificial intelligence, to characterise the layout of a new Hyperloop network in Europe. Currently, there are no scientific publications that address the transport offer linked to specific networks of this new mode with enough detail and without being self-bias. This research outlines the approach to conduct an operational plan in its exploitation phase, evaluating a specific Hyperloop network across Europe with an extension over 12,000 kilometres. The authors analyse the social and economic benefits of the network, based on GDP and directly connected population, describe its design parameters (radii of curvature, acceleration, deceleration and constant speed zones), outline the potential demand using simple gravity models, propose an annual service calendar with schedules and frequencies differentiated by country, and present the main magnitudes associated with its operation. In addition, the research solves to the main obstacle that the Hyperloop implementation will pose in the future: the number of tubes needed per direction vs. the transport capacity of each capsule or pod.

Language: en