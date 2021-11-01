Abstract

In last years, driving simulators have had an increasing use in researching highway geometric design. However, research simulators have high costs. A possible solution to avoid these costs is using videogame simulators. Videogame racing simulators have achieved high quality with a moderate cost. Some of these games include very detailed models that describe very accurately the performance of the simulated vehicles. In addition, they provide very realistic images of the car, the highway and their surroundings. With the aim of using them as research tools, several of the most popular games have been analysed. Two of them have been selected: rFactor2 and Assetto Corsa. Also, a 3D model of a section of an actual highway has been made and adapted to be used by the aforementioned games. Some tests have been conducted using a custom computer system, and the modelled highway section, with both game simulators. From these tests results, both sim racing software can be used to build a low cost driving simulator useful for road geometric design research.

