Abstract

The workload of flight crew and its impact on operational safety is a very current topic that is currently being addressed. The manuscript is focused on measuring pilot workload during precision and non-precision approach based on the comparison of Heart Rate Variability (HRV) parameter. For the purposes of measurement was used the technology for measuring Heart Rate Variability, which collected standard data of workload and stress levels of test participants for the further analysis. For the needs of the research, the flight simulator of the L-410 UVPE aircraft was used, on which measurements of five pilots with different degrees of experience were performed. The pilots flew the standard approach according to the non-precision approach NDB (Non-Directional Beacon) and precision approach ILS (Instrument Landing System) systems. The results of the measurements after statistical processing and evaluation showed the results that there was a difference between the workload of the pilots during different approaches and at different number of flying hours. The research results refer to recommendations for further research and practice with an emphasis on increasing safety and optimal use of human potential using progressive monitoring methods.

