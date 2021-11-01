SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Maciejewska M, Galant-Gołębiewska M. Transp. Res. Proc. 2021; 59: 244-252.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publications)

10.1016/j.trpro.2021.11.116

unavailable

In the article, it was decided to analyze the changes in the psychophysical state of a pilot handling Pilot Private Licence (PPL) during the construction of airfield traffic pattern. State analysis was performed using one of the objective methods. It was decided to analyze the pilots psychophysical state based on the work of their cardiovascular system, and more precisely to check the parameters of Heart Rate Variability (HRV). Statistical methods were used as part of the analysis. Basic descriptive statistics were calculated, appropriate histograms and scatter plots for individual subjects were created. Based on the analysis, the thesis decided at the beginning was confirmed: HRV values during an air operation are significantly different than standard HRV for healthy person.


Language: en

Heart Rate Variability; human performance; pilots, time-domain analysis

