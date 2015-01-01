|
Citation
|
Müller F, Monasterio LM, Dutra CPR. Transp. Res. Int. Persp. 2021; 12: e100468.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This study explores children's mobility and transportation on their routes from home to school and back home in Brasília, the fully planned capital of Brazil. The research is based on Federal District statistical data and workshops conducted with 243 children who attended a government-run elementary school located in the Plano Piloto of Brasília.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Brasília; Children; Elementary school; Mobility; Transportation