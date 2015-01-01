|
Mayo FL, Maglasang RS, Moridpour S, Taboada EB. Transp. Res. Int. Persp. 2021; 12: e100461.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
Abstract
This article investigates changes in travel behavior from selected urban cities in Metro Cebu, Philippines during the COVID-19 pandemic a year after the first lockdown. Different categories of community quarantine and granular lockdowns have since been imposed to curb the spread of the virus. An online survey was distributed to analyze socio-demographic characteristics and reasons for traveling in relation to weekly trip frequency before and during pandemic. These are presented and analyzed through data visualization and multinomial logistic regression.
Language: en
COVID-19; Developing Country; Pandemic; Travel behavior; Trip Frequency