Abstract

Rural women and men without their own means of transport depend on transport services. In low- and middle-income countries these are mainly provided by informal sector entrepreneurs. In Pakistan, motorcycle three-wheelers (designed as six-seater, route-based vehicles) provide most rural transport services. Research was undertaken in three districts of Punjab Province, with traffic counts and surveys of transport users. Motorcycles are increasing rapidly, and men's use of transport services is declining. The traffic counts showed motorcycles for personal and family use carry almost half of the people travelling. Women are increasingly passengers on motorcycles driven by male relatives, but these are seldom available for women's multipurpose trips during the daytime. On village-to-town roads, motorcycle three-wheelers are the only low-cost (two cents USD per passenger-km) public transport throughout the day. Point-to-point taxis are more costly. Most (55%) of women's public transport journeys are in three-wheelers. Women and men rate motorcycle three-wheelers highly, particularly their fares and frequency. Women have a greater willingness to pay more for less crowded, safer vehicles than men. It is concluded that the informal sector motorcycle three-wheeler services are optimising village-to-town transport connections, providing the only low-cost travel option for many rural women. Policies should avoid disrupting their vital services. With motorcycle growth undermining transport services, gender-aware strategies should be developed to facilitate frequent, uncrowded three-wheeler operations.

