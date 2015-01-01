|
Citation
|
Ruskin KJ, Corvin C, Rice S, Richards G, Winter SR, Clebone Ruskin A. Transp. Res. Int. Persp. 2021; 12: e100502.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Signals (alarms, alerts, and warnings) are essential for alerting air traffic controllers to potential collisions and other adverse events. Excessive or misleading signals can increase response times and decrease their response rates. We used reports from the Aviation Safety Reporting System and structured interviews to understand the complexity of the controller's tasks in the context of potentially high-consequence situations and events, and to develop design strategies to enhance the effectiveness of signals in the ATC environment.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Air traffic control; Alarms; Alerts; Automation; Signals; Warnings