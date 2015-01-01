Abstract

Ride-hailing as an innovative urban mobility service has received increasing attention in the recent decade. Using data from the 2017 National Household Travel Survey, we investigate the relationship between ride-hailing usage and household vehicle ownership from 42 metropolitan areas across the United States. Previous studies have shown mixed findings on this relationship. Our study contributes to the literature by estimating a bivariate ordered probit model with considerations of the recursive effect between ride-hailing usage and household vehicle ownership. We find that compared to occasional users, regular and active users are more likely to own fewer vehicles. Also, we find no significant difference in possessing vehicles between regular and active users.

Language: en