Mehzabin Tuli F, Mitra S, Crews MB. Transp. Res. A Policy Pract. 2021; 154: 164-185.
The rapid popularity growth of shared e-scooters creates the necessity of understanding the determinants of shared e-scooter usage. This paper estimates the impacts of temporal variables (weather data, weekday/weekend, and gasoline prices) and time-invariant variables (socio-demographic, built environment, and neighborhood characteristics) on the shared e-scooter demand by using four months (June 2019- October 2019) period of data from the shared e-scooter pilot program in Chicago. The study employs a random-effects negative binomial (RENB) model that effectively models shared e-scooter trip origin and destination count data with over-dispersion while capturing serial autocorrelation in the data.
Language: en
Chicago; Demand Model; Micromobility; Mobility-on-demand; Radom-Effects Negative Binomial; Shared E-scooters