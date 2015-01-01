SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Aloka PJO. Pak. J. Psychol. Res. 2021; 36(3): 335-356.

(Copyright © 2021, National Institute of Psychology)

The study examined group polarization in decision-making among teacher-members of disciplinary panels based on secondary school affiliations in Kenya. The pre-post with Nonequivalent Control Group design was used. A sample size comprised of 78 teacher-members of disciplinary panels in 10 secondary schools. Group polarization was measured with decision tasks from the Modified Choice Dilemma Questionnaire (Kogan & Wallach, 1964). A multivariate test was used to analyze the data.

FINDINGS indicated significant differences in group polarization in decisions among teachers on the bases of school affiliations were reported on the effect of behaviour problem regarding disciplinary tone. This finding implied that school affiliations play an important role in management of students' behavior problems. The study recommended that schools should provide training for school disciplinary panel members before they take up their roles in student behavior management.


schools’ affiliations

