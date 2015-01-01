|
Citation
|
Aloka PJO. Pak. J. Psychol. Res. 2021; 36(3): 335-356.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, National Institute of Psychology)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The study examined group polarization in decision-making among teacher-members of disciplinary panels based on secondary school affiliations in Kenya. The pre-post with Nonequivalent Control Group design was used. A sample size comprised of 78 teacher-members of disciplinary panels in 10 secondary schools. Group polarization was measured with decision tasks from the Modified Choice Dilemma Questionnaire (Kogan & Wallach, 1964). A multivariate test was used to analyze the data.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
schools’ affiliations