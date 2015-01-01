Abstract

The mental health of youth is considered a big challenge in recent years for mental health professionals. Adolescents are known to have an increased prevalence of internalizing-externalizing problems that lead to adverse social, academic, and personal outcomes. This research is investigating the role of interpersonal problems as the mediator in the association of parental warmth and rejection with internalizing-externalizing problems in 732 adolescents (girls = 49%, boys = 51%) recruited through multistage sampling technique. Measures included Egna Minnen Betraffande Uppostran for Children (EMBU-C) (Saleem, Mahmood, & Subhan, 2015), the Youth version of the Child Behavior Checklist (Achenbach & Rescorla, 2001), and the Interpersonal Difficulties Scale (Zahra & Saleem, 2020). Correlation analysis confirmed the significant association among parental warmth, parental rejection, internalizing-externalizing problems, and interpersonal problems.



FINDINGS of mediation analysis revealed that parental warmth and parental rejection have effects on internalizing-externalizing problems via interpersonal problems. Implications are discussed in terms of the counseling of adolescents.

Language: en