Abstract

The problem of anti-crisis management on the territory of the Russian Federation is considered.enterprises of various sectors of the economy in a dynamic environment market economy, taking into account protection against emerging risks. Theoretical approaches to the formulation of the concept are investigated "economic sustainability" and factors affecting the sustainable and efficient functioning of each organization, including construction. It is proposed to carry out on the basis of the analysis assessment of the scale of the crisis situation at the enterprise, financial provisions, risk definitions for achievement planning pre-crisis level and obtaining information for the development of development strategies.

Language: en