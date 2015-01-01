SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Memiş S, Demir E, Karamaşa, Korucuk S. Oper. Res. Eng. Sci. Theor. Appl. 2020; 3(2): 111-126.

(Copyright © 2020, European Centre for Operational Research, Regional Association for Security and Crisis)

10.31181/oresta2003111m

unavailable

The purpose of this study is to determine and rank the road transportation risk factors that are crucial for effective and economic supply chain management. Road transportation risk factors can be defined as equipment related risks, risk to be lost and disappearance, risks related to delivery and packaging, inadequacy of qualified personnel and technical equipment, risks caused from incompatibility to logistic information system/technology, security risk, compulsory reasons, risks originated from regulations and arrangements, risks related to waiting at customs gate and transport infrastructure based risks. Accordingly, fuzzy PIPRECIA as a multi-criteria ranking method was used to prioritize the risk factors. According to the results, while the transport infrastructure based risks criterion was found as the most important, the risk to be lost and disappearance factor was obtained as the least important one.


Fuzzy sets.; PIPRECIA; Road transportation; Road transportation risk factors

