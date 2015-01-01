|
Mason TB, Margolin G, Dunton GF. Psychiatry Int. (Basel) 2020; 1(1): 1-8.
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)
This study investigated the convergent and ecological validity of a multi-informant approach through retrospective measures and ecological momentary assessment (EMA) from mother-child dyads. In 202 mother-child dyads, mothers completed parent-proxy retrospective measures of their child's depressive symptoms and their own depressive symptoms. Children completed self-report retrospective measures of their own depressive symptoms, self-esteem, and sleep quality; and self-report EMA of affect across 8 days.
assessment; children; depression; dyads; parent-proxy; validity