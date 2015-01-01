Abstract

This study investigated the convergent and ecological validity of a multi-informant approach through retrospective measures and ecological momentary assessment (EMA) from mother-child dyads. In 202 mother-child dyads, mothers completed parent-proxy retrospective measures of their child's depressive symptoms and their own depressive symptoms. Children completed self-report retrospective measures of their own depressive symptoms, self-esteem, and sleep quality; and self-report EMA of affect across 8 days.



RESULTS showed that parent-proxy and child self-report retrospective measures of depressive symptoms were weakly positively correlated (r = 0.23); this association was stronger for non-Hispanic mothers compared to Hispanic mothers (p = 0.048). Parent-proxy retrospective measures were moderately positively associated with the mothers' own retrospectively reported level of depressive symptoms (r = 0.33). Parent-proxy and child self-report retrospective measures were negatively associated with the children's average EMA happiness (p = 0.001 and p = 0.003, respectively), but only the children's retrospective measures were positively associated with EMA sadness (p = 0.001). In multivariable models, the children's retrospectively reported depressive symptoms were significantly associated with lower self-esteem and reduced sleep quality, while parent-proxy retrospective reports were only associated with the mother's own depressive symptoms. Overall, the current study provides evidence for the convergent and ecological validity of children's self-reports of depressive symptoms. However, there was limited validity for parent-proxy reports, and parent-proxy reports may be highly influenced by the mothers' depression.

