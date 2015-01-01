Abstract

Significant universal research regarding causes of delay in road projects has been carried out based on expert opinion. This study classifies and standardizes all road construction delay factors found in the literature by developing a common risk breakdown structure (RBS) to allow for comparison between real project delay factors, and the study also proposes two delay risk assessment models (DRAMs) based on delay information from 120 real projects constructed in a similar environment with akin procurement and contract policies. The first calculates the risk priority number (RPN) and the second applies the Technique for Order Preference by Similarity to Ideal Situation (TOPSIS) multi-criteria decision-making method (MCDM). The results showed that four specific delay factors dominate in Greek road construction for which relevant mitigation proposals are made. The proposed DRAMs, while calibrated for application in Greece, can be adapted to any construction environment for which real project data is available to provide a tool for transferring experience from past projects to future projects and from accomplished to novice public client decision makers.

