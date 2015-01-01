Abstract

The results of surveys on the thermal environment of houses, the use of heating and cooling equipment, and the behavior of residents have been reported for various regions and housing types. However, regarding individual differences in residents' consciousness and sense of values, only single factors such as health considerations have been analyzed, and grouping based on these factors has not received much attention. In this study, we surveyed residents living alone. The number of residents living alone has been increasing recently. The purpose of this study was to clarify the characteristics of the way of life for each type of person living alone by classifying the resident based on consciousness, values, and constitution. In addition, by considering the quantitative data from the questionnaire survey and the qualitative data from the case studies in association with each other, we tried to grasp the way of living of the resident living alone in more detail. The questionnaire survey was conducted for residents living alone in the urban areas of Kanto and Kansai (Kyoto, Osaka, Kobe, and Tokyo, in 23 wards). We received 360 responses in winter and 300 responses in summer. The case studies were conducted for young people in their 20s living alone in an apartment house in the Kansai area. The survey period was February 2019 in winter and July to August 2019 in summer, and the length of the survey period was about 1 to 2 weeks. During the survey period, indoor temperature and humidity were measured, and then interviews were conducted on the way of life. The information obtained from this study can be summarized as follows: 1) The principal component and the cluster analyses were performed by using data on consciousness, values and constitution, using data from each season. The first principal component employed was "the degree of emphasis on environmental protection and a way of life that values life in accord with nature." The second principal component was "the degree of acceptance to a cold or hot environment." In the cluster analysis, the respondents were categorized into four groups according to the principal components.2) A characteristic was shown for each group in the heating usage time and heating method in winter. W1, who was aiming for a life in harmony with nature, was applying warmth around himself. W2, who was tolerant to cold, supplemented the warmth of the environment by changing the life style. W4, who was aiming for a life in harmony with nature but vulnerable to cold, warmed the room space.3) The characteristics of each group were shown in the use of air conditioners and opening windows in the summer. The time the AC use was short for S1 and S2, who were tolerant for a hot environment. S3, who was oriented towards urban life and could not tolerate a hot environment, used AC for a long time because they emphasized comfort.4) Room temperature in winter was related to the usage of heating equipment. Room temperature in summer was related to window opening rate. There were features in each group in the heating usage status in winter and window opening status in summer, which were considered to affect room temperature.

Language: ja