Abstract

In safety-critical organizations, safety management plays a crucial role in ensuring occupational health and safety performance. This paper presents the conceptual model for the safety management paradigms to enhance occupational health and safety performance with the mediating role of employee well-being in Malaysia's oil and gas industry. This study aims to develop a safety management model to reduce the rate of accidents and injuries. This study will collect data from operation and production department employees with convenience sampling technique from downstream of oil and gas Malaysia. In the future, the proposed model can be validated in high-risk hazardous industries, including construction, manufacturing, and transportation. Keywords: COVID-19, Safety Management Paradigms, Employee Well-Being, Oil and Gas, Malaysia.

