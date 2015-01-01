Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To describe current practice and outcomes relating to fitness to drive for people with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) attending a specialist driving clinic.



METHODS: Retrospective medical record audit from a driving fitness assessment clinic at a tertiary medical centre, South Australia, from 2015 to 2019.



RESULTS: Of 100 notes audited, n = 40 had a documented diagnosis of MCI and n = 60 had subjective cognitive concerns characteristic of MCI. Participants mean age was 80.0 years (SD 6.7), and mean Mini-Mental State Examination score was 26.1 (SD 2.1). Medical practitioners completed a comprehensive initial assessment relating to medical fitness to drive, considering scores from a cognitive assessment battery and non-cognitive factors (driving history, current driving needs, vision, physical abilities and collateral from family). After the initial assessment, most participants (84%) were referred for a practical on-road assessment, before receiving a final driving recommendation. Over half of participants continued driving (51%), most with conditions, while 35% ceased driving. Outcomes for the remaining 14% are unknown as we were unable to determine whether the practical assessment (11%) or lessons (3%) were completed.



CONCLUSIONS: Driving outcomes for people with MCI with questionable driving capabilities are variable, with both cognitive and non-cognitive factors important in guiding medical fitness to drive recommendations. There is a need for more driving clinics to provide in-depth assessment for people with MCI who demonstrate uncertain driving capabilities and improved support for decision-making in other non-driving specialist settings.

Language: en