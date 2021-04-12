SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Muehlbauer T. BMC Res. Notes 2021; 14(1): e465.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

DOI

10.1186/s13104-021-05873-5

PMID

34949215

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Improvements in balance performance through balance training programs in children have been reported in several studies. However, the influence of balance training modalities (e.g., training period, frequency, volume) on the training effectiveness have not yet been studied. To address this shortfall, the present study investigated the effects of balance training duration and volume (i.e., 240 min during 4 weeks versus 360 min during 6 weeks) on measures of static and dynamic balance performance in healthy children (N = 29) aged 10 years.

RESULTS: Irrespective of balance training duration and volume, significant pre- to post-test improvements were found for variables of static (i.e., one-legged stance on foam ground, reduced number of floor contacts: p = .041, η(p)(2) = .15) and dynamic (i.e., Lower Quarter Y Balance test, increased anterior reach distance: p = .038, η(p)(2) = .15) balance performance but no group × test interactions were detected. These findings indicate that balance training is effective to improve static and dynamic balance performance in healthy children, but the effectiveness seems unaffected by the applied training duration and volume. Trial Registration Current Controlled Trials ISRCTN75170753 (retrospectively registered at 12th April, 2021).


Language: en

Keywords

Intervention; Childhood; Dose–response relationship; Postural control

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print