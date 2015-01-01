Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aims to investigate whether physical activity can promote students' prosocial behavior by analyzing the relationship between sports participation and the prosocial behavior of junior high school students.



METHODS: Based on the 2014-2015 China education panel survey (CEPS), the relationship between regular athletic sports and prosocial behavior was evaluated among eighth-grade students by ordinary least squares (OLS) estimation and propensity score matching (PSM) and the relationship between OLS and PSM was evaluated by Rosenbaum's bounds test for a robustness test; the observations were analyzed for heterogeneity to identify those who benefit more from sports.



RESULTS: The OLS results showed that sporting behavior increased prosocial behavior scores by 4%, and the PSM results showed that regular physical exercise increased students' prosocial behavior tendencies by over 0.2 standard deviations from the mean prosocial behavior score (standardized). According to the Rosenbaum's bounds test, the estimates were robust and reliable, and the results of the heterogeneity analysis showed that with males and students whose fathers had more than 9 years of education, the students showed more significant improvements in prosocial behavior.



CONCLUSION: Physical activity has a significant positive effect on students' prosocial behavior, and gender and the father's education are significantly related to prosocial behavior.

