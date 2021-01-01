|
Gutierrez BC, Leaper C. Cultur. Divers. Ethnic Minor. Psychol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: In the U.S., Mexican culture has been characterized as inherently traditional in its gender values. However, we aimed to highlight the heterogeneity of Mexican culture within the U.S. by testing whether Mexican-heritage women who reject traditional gender values necessarily disavow other cultural connections (i.e., practices, identity).
