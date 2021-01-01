Abstract

OBJECTIVE: In the U.S., Mexican culture has been characterized as inherently traditional in its gender values. However, we aimed to highlight the heterogeneity of Mexican culture within the U.S. by testing whether Mexican-heritage women who reject traditional gender values necessarily disavow other cultural connections (i.e., practices, identity).



METHOD: Mexican-heritage young women (N = 322; M(age) = 20.42) attending a U.S. university completed a survey evaluating their cultural practices, gender values, and ethnic identity.



RESULTS: Latent profile analyses revealed five profiles based on cultural practices (either high [immersed] or moderate [participating] levels) and gender values (either traditional, moderate, or nontraditional): (a) immersed/nontraditional, (b) immersed/moderate, (c) immersed/traditional, (d) participating/nontraditional, and (e) participating/moderate. Regardless of gender values, the immersed profiles were generally stronger in Mexican ethnic identity than the participating profiles.



CONCLUSIONS: Contrary to some prior views linking Mexican cultural practices with traditional gender values, many Mexican-heritage women rejected traditional gender values while maintaining strong immersion in cultural practices and strong ethnic identities. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2021 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en