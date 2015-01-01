|
Klassen JA, Stewart SL, Lapshina N. Front. Psychiatry 2021; 12: e690917.
(Copyright © 2021, Frontiers Media)
34938208
Although mental health challenges are widespread, impacting 1 in 5 children and youth, only 25% of these young people receive the required mental health supports. Unmet mental health needs are strongly associated with functional impairments including poor self-care, interpersonal challenges, and school difficulties among young people. School disengagement, or a student's lack of involvement in education through interest, curiosity, motivation, and active participation, is associated with a wide array of detrimental outcomes including chronic mental health difficulties, conduct and delinquent behaviors, criminal justice involvement, and unemployment in adolescence and adulthood. Disengagement observed within the school setting may be indicative of underlying mental health challenges and reflective of service intensity need. The current study extends the literature by examining the relationship between school disengagement and mental health service intensity need among 14,750 clinically referred students across elementary and secondary school utilizing the interRAI Child and Youth Mental Health instrument.
Language: en
mental health; interRAI; referral reason; resource intensity need; school disengagement