Yi X, Li G. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(24): e12869.
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
34948478
Internet addiction and depressive symptoms are extremely common problems among teenagers, and the coping strategy has been proved to be closely related to internet addiction and depressive symptoms. Based on three waves of data from a sample of Chinese middle-school students (N = 1545, M(age) = 14.88 years old, SD = 1.81; 55.00% females), this study examines the longitudinal relationship between internet addiction and depressive symptoms among adolescents ultilizing the random-intercept cross-lagged panel model.
depressive symptoms; internet addiction; middle school students; RI-CLPM