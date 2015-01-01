|
Citation
Li J, Li L, Huo P, Ma C, Wang L, Theng YL. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(24): e12939.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
34948547
Abstract
Exergames are now often implemented among older adults for health purposes. This study aimed to investigate whether playing Kinect and Wii exergames has effects on older adults' physical fitness and psychological perceptions towards exergames. A total of 23 older participants aged above 60 years were recruited and randomly assigned into two groups, in which they played either Kinect or Wii Bowling exergames for three sessions in one week. Physiological and psychological measures were collected including heart rate, blood pressure, shoulder flexibility, as well as perceived benefits and intentions for future use.
Language: en
Keywords
aging; active video game; exercise intention; physical health; psychological perception