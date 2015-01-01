|
Mancinelli E, Li JB, Lis A, Salcuni S. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(24): e13363.
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
34948969
Aggressive behaviors can serve different functions, which might be understood by distinguishing between reactive (RA) and proactive (PA) aggression. Few studies were conducted on adolescents' family precursors and emotional processes associated with RA or PA. Accordingly, the current study compared RA and PA by evaluating their association with adolescents' attachment to parents and alexithymia. N = 453 Italian adolescents aged 15-19 years (Mage = 16.48; SD = 0.69; 33.6% males) participated in the study filling in self-report measures.
Language: en
adolescence; attachment; proactive aggression; reactive aggression; alexithymia