Citation
Rey-Merchán MDC, Gómez-de-Gabriel JM, López-Arquillos A, Choi SD. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(24): e13417.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
34949023
Abstract
Fall-from-height accidents are linked to severe and fatal consequences for impacted workers. A better understanding of the related variables is necessary to improve worker safety. This study analyzed all fall-from-height occupational accidents recorded in Spain from 2009 to 2019, selected significant variables, and evaluated the influence concerning the seriousness of the falls from height. Based on a total of 290,583 fall-from-height accidents, the study shows that a male inexperienced worker in a small company working in a non-habitual workplace is more likely to suffer fatal consequences once the accident happens. An improved knowledge of fall-from-height accidents will improve safety conditions. The workers should be trained and informed about their specific risk depending on the variables analyzed. Safety training should consider more risky profiles.
Language: en
Keywords
accident; safety; fall from height; fatal; worker