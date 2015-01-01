Abstract

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) has been reported to increase the risk of motor vehicle accidents. However, only few studies have investigated the effects of OSA on overall risk injury. The aim of study is to investigate whether OSA increases the risk of overall injury. The data were collected during 2000-2015 from Taiwan's National Health Insurance Research Database. A total of 8901 individuals diagnosed with OSA were inpatients, or outpatients at least three times were enrolled. Finally, 6915 participants with OSA were included as the study cohort. We matched the study cohort with a comparison cohort, at a ratio of 1:4. Cox proportional hazards regression was used to analyse the association between OSA and overall injury. Patients with OSA had 83.1% increased risk of overall injury, compared to non-OSA individuals [adjusted hazards ratio (HR) = 1.831, confidence interval (CI) = 1.674-2.020, p < 0.001]. In the stratified age group, patients aged ≧65 years had the highest risk of injury (adjusted HR= 2.014; CI = 1.842-2.222, p < 0.001). Patients with OSA were at a higher risk of falls, traffic injury, poisoning, suffocation, suicide, and abuse or homicide than non-OSA individuals, with falls and traffic injury as the leading causes of injuries. The data demonstrated that patients with OSA have a higher risk of overall injury. The study results can be a reference for developing injury prevention strategies in the future. The general population and clinicians should have more awareness regarding OSA and its negative effects on injury development.

Language: en