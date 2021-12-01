Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide is a significant public health problem and there is a clear need for interventions to improve help seeking for suicide and psychological distress in young people. This trial aimed to assess the effectiveness of the school-based Sources of Strength program in increasing help-seeking intentions and behaviours in adolescents.



METHODS: A cluster, randomised controlled trial was conducted in 13 Australian secondary schools (N=1633), with each school randomly allocated to the intervention (n=7) or wait-list control condition (n=6). Participants in the intervention condition received the Sources of Strength program over two years and all participants completed self-report measures of help-seeking intentions and behaviour at four time-points. Staff and students in the intervention condition also provided qualitative feedback on the perceived impact of the program.



RESULTS: Mixed model repeated measures analyses demonstrated no significant effect of the Sources of Strength program on help-seeking intentions or behaviour at post-intervention or 6- or 18-month follow-up. Staff and students reported, through qualitative feedback, that the program increased awareness of and openness to help seeking and promoted a common language and school community. LIMITATIONS: The current study only included self-report measures that may have been influenced by situational factors or biases.



CONCLUSIONS: Although the Sources of Strength program may have increased awareness of help seeking, there was no evidence that it is effective in increasing help-seeking intentions or behaviours in this cohort. The program may be more suitable for schools in disadvantaged areas where there may be limited existing connections to trusted adults.

