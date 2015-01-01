Abstract

PURPOSE: Loneliness in adults increases with age. Although loneliness has been found to be associated with psychiatric disorders and dementia, no information is available on prevalence of loneliness in older psychiatric patients. The aims of this study were to examine prevalence of loneliness in older psychiatric outpatients, including gender differences and associations with psychiatric disorders and social isolation.



METHODS: Cross-sectional study in an outpatient clinic for geriatric psychiatry between September 2013 and February 2018. Interviews were done in 181 patients.



RESULTS: 80% of participants were lonely. Loneliness was associated with having contacts in less social network domains, in women but not in men. There were no associations with DSM-IV-TR-classifications. However, loneliness was associated with higher scores on questionnaires for depression and cognitive function. Intensity of treatment did not differ significantly between lonely and non-lonely participants.



CONCLUSION: Loneliness is highly prevalent in older psychiatric outpatients, with men and women equally affected. Loneliness should be assessed in all older psychiatric patients, especially when they show high scores on symptom checklists or have a restricted social network.

Language: en