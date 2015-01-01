|
Schutter N, Holwerda TJ, Kuipers H, Van RHL, Stek ML, Comijs HC, Peen J, Dekker JJM. J. Geriatr. Psychiatry Neurol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
34937438
PURPOSE: Loneliness in adults increases with age. Although loneliness has been found to be associated with psychiatric disorders and dementia, no information is available on prevalence of loneliness in older psychiatric patients. The aims of this study were to examine prevalence of loneliness in older psychiatric outpatients, including gender differences and associations with psychiatric disorders and social isolation.
older adults; social network; loneliness; psychiatric symptoms