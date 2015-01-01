|
Nelson S, Agoston M, Kovar-Gough I, Cunningham N. J. Pediatr. Psychol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Oxford University Press)
34939115
OBJECTIVE: Psychological trauma (e.g., abuse, neglect) and posttraumatic stress symptoms (PTSS) commonly occur in pediatric pain populations and may be related to various maladaptive coping strategies, which may in turn affect short- and long-term pain-related outcomes in youth. Accordingly, the current scoping review and conceptual framework seeks to identify important gaps in the field's current understanding of how coping impacts outcomes in youth who have experienced trauma/PTSS and pediatric chronic pain and explores avenues for future investigation.
chronic and recurrent pain; coping skills and adjustment; posttraumatic stress and trauma; psychosocial functioning