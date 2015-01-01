SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Cutrín O, Maneiro L, Chowdhury Y, Kulis SS, Marsiglia FF, Gómez Fraguela JA. J. Youth Adolesc. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1007/s10964-021-01559-0

34940932

When testing longitudinal effects of parenting practices on adolescent adjustment, an integrated consideration of externalizing and internalizing behaviors is a gap in research. This study analyzed how parental support and parental knowledge directly and indirectly influence both antisocial behavior and emotional problems. The sample had 642 adolescents aged 12-15 (mean age = 12.49; 45.4% females) from Spain, who participated in a three-year long study. The results showed longitudinal bidirectional associations between parental support and parental knowledge. Only parental knowledge, however, directly predicted antisocial behavior and emotional problems. Parental support had an indirect effect on outcomes through the mediating effect of parental knowledge. This study has practical implications by indicating that increasing parental knowledge should be the target of educational-prevention programs.


Prevention; Adolescent adjustment; Mediation effects; Parenting practices

