Griffin E, McHugh SM, Jeffers A, Gunnell D, Arensman E, Perry IJ, Cully G, McElroy B, Maxwell M, Chang SS, Ruane-McAteer E, Corcoran P. BMJ Open 2021; 11(12): e055962.
34952886
BACKGROUND: A National Clinical Programme for the Management of Hospital-Presenting Self-Harm (NCP-SH) was introduced in Ireland in 2014. This involved the development of a model of care to standardise the management of self-harm in emergency departments, to be delivered by dedicated clinical nurse specialists. The core components of the programme were to: ensure an empathic and timely response, conduct a biopsychosocial assessment, involve family members in assessment and discharge planning, and provide a bridge to next care. The overall aim of the programme was to reduce the rate of repeat self-harm. This multistage study will evaluate the impact of the NCP-SH on hospital-presenting self-harm and to identify determinants influencing its implementation.
suicide & self-harm; accident & emergency medicine; quality in health care; health economics; health services administration & management; organisation of health services