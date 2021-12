Abstract

BACKGROUND: The aim of the study was to evaluate the effect of Tai Chi on functional mobility, balance and falls in Parkinson's disease.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: A comprehensive literature search was conducted to identify the systematic reviews and meta-analyses up to the end of October 2021. 601 studies were identified, and 16 of them were included in our study.



RESULTS: According to our meta-analysis; there was a significant effect of Tai Chi on balance (SMD, -0.777 95% CI -0.921 to -0.633; p = 0.000), functional mobility (SMD, -0.719 95% CI -0.944 to -0.494; p = 0.000), and falls (SMD, -0.456 95% CI -0.668 to -0.245; p = 0.000) in PD.



CONCLUSION: Our systematic review and meta-analysis found significant effects of Tai Chi on functional mobility, balance and falls in patients with PD.

Language: en