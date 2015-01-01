SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Gazibarić* Z, Cviljušac V, Živković P, Mrvac N. Tehnicki Vjesnik 2021; 28(6): 2094-2101.

(Copyright © 2021, Tehnicki Vjesnik)

10.17559/TV-20201027193639

unavailable

The purpose of this paper is to propose a new method for evaluating a human observer's perception of color differences in digital environment. The method is based on recording the observer's reaction when watching the fields of different colors. The fields are shown on high-end expanded gamut calibration monitor driven by originally developed software for performing the test. The method is convenient for quantification of an individual observer's tolerance to color difference for one or more specific colors. It could help in situations when color is a critical parameter for product quality, to quantitatively determine color tolerance that would be acceptable for the final user or client.


