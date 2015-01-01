Abstract

Approach to solving key issues of Romani settlements in the region still does not have real designers' answers. It is the unknowns about the Romani lifestyle that cause lack of methods and techniques for selection and development of design and improvement of these settlements. In order to overcome the deficit of professional knowledge, the intention of the paper is to show that only after recognizing and establishing the relationship between the spatial and social level in settlements, it is possible to determine, explain and systematize the basic principles for adequate formation and functioning of the settlement's traffic network. Undoubtedly, the manner of use and consequently the principles are not characteristic for the usual interpretation of the street by the majority of non-Romani population. In this paper, the relativization of standard features is recognized as one of the key places in creating design principles that provide an adequate environment for the Romani community in the concept of modern society as culturally plural, and positioning traffic design as an important factor in this process.

