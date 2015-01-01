Abstract

The aim of this study is to investigate the driver's neck movement and injuries in the late stage of frontal collision. Firstly, the simulation model of the driver restraint system was developed and validated. Secondly, the design parameters of airbag and safety belt were optimized globally in the early stage of frontal collision. Finally, the driver's neck movement state and the effects of the design parameters of driver seat on the neck injuries in the late stage of frontal collision were studied. The movement state of the driver's upper and lower neck could be divided into three phases, and the peak extension bending moments of the upper and lower neck all occur in the second phase. By reducing the headrest stiffness and the upper seatback stiffness of driver seat, the rotational stiffness of the seatback recliner of driver seat, the upper and lower neck injuries can be decreased significantly.

