Abstract

Based on a vast number of worldwide studies concerning driving behavior and traffic safety, lack of drivers' attention and distraction is recognized as two of the most critical factors for road safety. While roadside advertising is often identified as a potential source of distraction, it has received less attention compared to other types of distractions such as texting or calling while driving. Young drivers, 18 - 25 years old, seem to invest more resources interacting with roadside advertising, suggesting a lower capacity to discriminate between relevant and irrelevant driving information. Combined with lesser driving experience, susceptibility to roadside distractions such as advertising signs, static or changeable, can increase traffic safety risks involving young drivers. Therefore, this study focused on the impact of roadside advertising signs on young drivers, specifically on their cognitive workload while driving in an urban environment cluttered with roadside billboards. The research has been conducted by simultaneously using driving simulator, wireless mobile EEG device for the measurement of the brain's electrical activity, and mobile ETG (eye-tracking glasses) for the measurement of eye movement while driving. The research included 20 young drivers 18 - 25 years old. Research results from EEG device showed statistically significant difference in young drivers' cognitive workload related to roadside advertising, with higher cognitive workload while driving in an environment including billboards. Research results from the simulator showed statistically significant driving speed change-drivers accelerating while driving through environment saturated with roadside billboards. Research results from ETG and questionnaire showed three common features of the static roadside billboards that draw more of driver's attention: bigger billboards (mega-boards), well-known brands, and provocative design.

