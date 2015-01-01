|
Rajaram DA. Int. J. Indian Psychol. 2020; 8(4): e15.
(Copyright © 2020, The International Journal of Indian Psychȯlogy, Publisher Red'Shine Publications)
OBJECTIVE of the study: To investigate adjustment among urban and rural working women. To investigate aggression among urban and rural working women. Hypotheses: There will be significant difference between urban and rural working women on dimension adjustment. There will be significant difference between urban and rural working women on dimension aggression.
