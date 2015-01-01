Abstract

Relationship violence or Intimate partner violence is considered a strong human rights violation and public health issue round the globe. Numerous studies and research surveys have demonstrated that relationship violence is a harsh reality and touches the lives of nearly every adolescent and early adult. The violence could be emotional, physical or economical. There are several studies on dating violence victimization, mental health, relationship satisfaction etc. in various socio-cultural and geographical settings especially western world. The present study is targeting to explore the physical as well as emotional violence among youths (aged 18 to 24 years) in Indian couples. The purpose of this research was to examine the quality of relationship among youths, nature of relationship, involvement of both the partners in the relationship. For this a formal questionnaire was prepared consisting 20 questions, the questionnaire was sent to the 650 participants in Google form to those who had given their consent to participate on social media to the researchers. Total 304 questionnaires were received in the given time. 65 subjects were identified as outliers and these were excluded from the analysis. 239 questionnaires were analysed and result reveals that 61.5% of males were involved in some form of violence in their relationship and 38.5% of females have reported to be a violent partner in their relationship. The study also aims to meet its stated objective of recommending some preventive and mitigating measures as part of risk management framework to the educational institutions for better tackling of such cases.

Language: en