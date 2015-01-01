|
Citation
Deng G, Wang F, Yu C, Peng Y, Xu H, Li Z, Hou L, Wang Z. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2021; 166: e106547.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
34954548
Abstract
Human head is the most vulnerable region in subway collisions. To design a safer subway, the head impact biomechanical response should be studied first. This paper aims to investigate the standing passenger head-ground impact dynamic response and traumatic brain injury (TBI) in subway collisions. A standing passenger-subway interior dynamic model was numerically developed by using our previous validated finite element (FE)-multibody (MB) coupled human body model, which was integrated by the Total Human Model for Safety (THUMS) head-neck FE model and the extracted remaining body segments pedestrian MB model of TNO. A parametric study considering the handrail type, standing angle, and friction coefficient between the shoes and ground was performed.
Language: en
Keywords
Traumatic brain injury; Biomechanical response; Coupled FE-MB model; Standing passenger; Subway collision