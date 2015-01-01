|
Vincenzo JL, Patton SK, Lefler LL, McElfish PA, Wei J, Curran GM. Arch. Gerontol. Geriatr. 2021; 99: e104610.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
34954649
Abstract
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Falls are the leading cause of fatal and nonfatal injuries among older adults. Decreasing falls is highly dependent on engagement in fall prevention activities. The Health Belief Model (HBM) theoretical framework was used to explore older adults' perceptions about falls prevention. RESEARCH DESIGN AND METHODS: An informed grounded theory approach was applied. Four focus groups were conducted using semi-structured interview guides based on the HBM with 27 community-dwelling older adults (average age = 78 years). Deductive content analysis was used to apply constructs of the HBM to the data and explain the findings.
Keywords
Accidental injury; Implementation science