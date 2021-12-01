Abstract

BACKGROUND: Knee scooters have become popular amongst foot and ankle surgeons for patients who are required to be non-weight bearing. Information is limited regarding falls and injuries sustained while using a knee scooter and potential contraindications to their use are ill-defined. No study has assessed patient reported injuries and satisfaction. This study aims to evaluates the patient's perspective with regards to the use of a knee scooter. As a secondary aim we assessed for risk factors associated with knee scooter related injuries to try make recommendations for the safe use of a knee scooter.



METHODS: Patients who used a knee scooter during 2018-2020 were emailed a questionnaire assessing (1) demographic data, (2) medical history, (3) falls and injuries sustained, including the management of these injuries, and (4) patient satisfaction. This study is a descriptive, cross-sectional survey analysis.



RESULTS: 101/196 (51,5%) responses were received, which included 32 males and 69 females. The cohort had a mean age of 56.4 years, and BMI of 28.5. Mean time spent using the scooter was 6.7 weeks. Twenty-five respondents had fallen off the scooter, with 5 reporting injuries. One patient required medical attention for a shoulder injury. Cause of falls included hitting an obstacle, making a sharp turn, moving too fast, and moving downhill. There was no correlation between falls and patient comorbidities. Ninety-six percent of respondents reported a high satisfaction and preferred the scooter to crutches.



CONCLUSION: The knee scooter is a safe, and well-tolerated, mobility aid for patients requiring non-weight bearing during their recovery, with a high satisfaction rate. Educating patients on correct use and common causes for falling is important as a preventative measure. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: IV, retrospective case series.

