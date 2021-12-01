|
Zhang Y, Lu W. Int. J. Psychophysiol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
34954315
Childhood maltreatment as an early-life stress leads to cardiovascular stress response dysregulation manifested by either exaggerated or blunted stress responses. However, little is known how childhood maltreatment affects cardiovascular response habituation to recurrent stress, which implicated in the long-term health effects of chronic stress. The scale of Childhood Trauma Questionnaire (CTQ) was administered to 192 healthy undergraduates who underwent continuous cardiovascular monitoring [heart rate (HR), blood pressure (BP), cardiac output (CO) and total peripheral resistance (TPR)] while facing two consecutive psychosocial stress exposures (public speaking tasks).
Childhood maltreatment; Cardiovascular response habituation; Hemodynamic profile; Repeated psychosocial stress