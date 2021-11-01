|
Mitchell KJ, Banyard V, Ybarra ML. J. Adolesc. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Elsevier Publishing
34953678
PURPOSE: To help reduce suicide and other forms of self-harm, research with youth and their exposure to self-directed violence is critical. Yet, we know little about how participants feel about taking part in a survey that asks about such exposure. The present article aims to understand the survey experience of youth and young adult participants in a study about exposure to self-directed violence.
Self-directed violence; Sexual and gender minority; Survey research; Well-being; Youth