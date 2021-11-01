Abstract

PURPOSE: To help reduce suicide and other forms of self-harm, research with youth and their exposure to self-directed violence is critical. Yet, we know little about how participants feel about taking part in a survey that asks about such exposure. The present article aims to understand the survey experience of youth and young adult participants in a study about exposure to self-directed violence.



METHODS: A total of 990 participants, aged 13-23 years, were recruited through study advertisements on Facebook and Instagram between November 27, 2020, and December 4, 2020. Data for this cross-sectional study were collected in the United States.



RESULTS: A total of 37.6% of participants felt somewhat upset from their survey experience, and 14.9% were upset or extremely upset with the highest levels of upset reported by cisgender sexual minority girls and gender minority youth. Lower odds of saying one's contributions were valuable were noted for cisgender sexual minority boys and gender minority youth compared to cisgender heterosexual boys, as well as youth who reported exposure to self-directed violence. Eight in 10 youth felt it was important to ask questions about self-directed violence exposure in surveys.



CONCLUSIONS: The research and practitioner communities should be particularly mindful of high-risk populations and identify innovative ways to better support and encourage their voice in research, as well as highlight the value of their participation. The results provide some guidance for those conducting research with youth on this topic.

