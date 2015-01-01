Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Despite a high prevalence in the pediatric trauma population, there remains a lack of large population-based epidemiological studies on pediatric pelvic fractures. Using a de-identified national clinical registry, we investigated the epidemiological features of pediatric pelvic fractures.



METHODS: We performed a retrospective analysis of data obtained from the IBM Watson Health Explorys Platform (Armonk, NY). From all children ages 0-14, two cohorts were created, children diagnosed with a traumatic injury and children diagnosed with a fracture of the pelvis. We then calculated the overall incidence of pelvic fractures, mortality rate, and identified common associated injuries, fracture locations, and complications.



RESULTS: 2,690 pediatric pelvic fractures were identified yielding an incidence of 9.8/100,000 children per year with a mortality rate of 0.3%. Pelvic fractures were more common among Caucasians than in African Americans and Asians, and more common in males than females. The most common types of pelvic fracture were fractures of the ilium (42%), pubis (18%), sacrum (11%), ischium (10%), and acetabulum (8%). Most common associated injuries included injury of the lower extremity (43%), intracranial injury (16%), chest injury (13%), injury of the abdomen (9%), and urogenital injury (3%). Rates of common complications associated with malunion were low back pain (10%), acquired leg length discrepancy (1%), and acquired scoliosis (0.3%).



CONCLUSION: The current incidence of pediatric pelvic fracture is 9.8/100,000 children per year with a mortality rate of 0.3%. Further study utilizing large data sets may help to better understand associated injuries, risks of poor outcomes, and optimize treatment strategies.

