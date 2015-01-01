Abstract

Background

Displacement and conflict exposure are known risk factors for mental health conditions. Here, we examine the mental health of youth in a conflict-affected region of Cameroon.



Methods

Participants were recruited from among beneficiaries of a project conducted by Univers Psy and the United Nations Population Fund in Cameroon's Far North region. Community health workers conducted sensitization campaigns, following which they referred adolescents and young adults who self-identified as having mental health concerns to clinical psychologists. We ultimately conducted chart reviews of 948 of these youth. Univariate analyses using chi-squared tests were used to assess the relationships among demographics, displacement status, and mental health. Logistic regressions were then performed to determine the odds of having a psychiatric disorder based on displacement status.



Outcome

Sixty-eight percent of evaluated youth met criteria for a psychiatric disorder. Anxiety disorders were most prevalent at 24.3%, followed by trauma- and stressor-related disorders at 17.0%, and mood disorders at 8.0%. Refugees and IDPs had 0.11 (95% CI 0.06, 0.19) and 0.46 (95% CI 0.29, 0.74) odds, respectively, of any diagnosis compared to the host population. Females had 1.71 (95% CI 1.17, 2.50) odds of an anxiety disorder and 2.18 (95% CI 1.16, 4.10) odds of a mood disorder compared to males.



Interpretation

In a youth sample in Cameroon self-identified as having mental health concerns, this study found high rates of psychiatric illness, particularly anxiety disorders. We found a higher prevalence among host population individuals than among displaced individuals and especially in the female population.

Language: en