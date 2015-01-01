Abstract

Community trust in law enforcement and confidence in the administration of justice is put to the ultimate test when police officers act outside the limits prescribed by the criminal law. External and civilian oversight of the police can be essential to investigate and respond to allegations of police criminality and impropriety. However, little is known about the investigations completed by civilian oversight agencies and the prosecution of police officers. In this paper, we analyze 159 investigations by the Ontario Special Investigations Unit over a fifteen-year period. We examine each case from the laying of charges to prosecution through to sentencing. We provide an empirical analysis of how the justice system responds to police officers charged with a criminal offence. We situate these findings within the context of the broader justice system and police oversight. At the same time, we observe certain differences between the Canadian and American approaches to dealing with police offenders accused and convicted of criminal offences.

Résumé

La confiance de la communauté dans l'application de la loi et dans l'administration de la justice est mise à rude épreuve lorsque les policiers agissent en dehors des limites prescrites par le droit criminel. De ce fait, un contrôle externe et civil de la police peut s'avérer essentiel pour enquêter et répondre aux allégations d'activités illicites par des policiers ou encore aux irrégularités dans leurs pratiques. Toutefois, les connaissances sur les enquêtes menées par les agences d'enquête civiles et sur les poursuites engagées contre les policiers sont plutôt minces. Dans cet article, nous analysons 159 enquêtes menées par l'Unité des enquêtes spéciales de l'Ontario sur une période de quinze ans. Nous examinons chaque cas, du dépôt des accusations jusqu'aux poursuites, en passant par la détermination de la peine. Nous fournissons une analyse empirique de la façon dont la justice pénale réagit aux policiers accusés d'une infraction criminelle. Nous situons ces résultats dans le contexte de la justice pénale et de la surveillance policière au sens large. Simultanément, nous discutons également de certaines différences entre les approches canadiennes et américaines dans le traitement des policiers accusés et reconnus coupables d'infractions criminelles.

