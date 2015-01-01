|
Citation
|
Puddister K, McNabb D. Can. J. Law Soc. 2021; 36(3): 381-404.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, University of Toronto Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Community trust in law enforcement and confidence in the administration of justice is put to the ultimate test when police officers act outside the limits prescribed by the criminal law. External and civilian oversight of the police can be essential to investigate and respond to allegations of police criminality and impropriety. However, little is known about the investigations completed by civilian oversight agencies and the prosecution of police officers. In this paper, we analyze 159 investigations by the Ontario Special Investigations Unit over a fifteen-year period. We examine each case from the laying of charges to prosecution through to sentencing. We provide an empirical analysis of how the justice system responds to police officers charged with a criminal offence. We situate these findings within the context of the broader justice system and police oversight. At the same time, we observe certain differences between the Canadian and American approaches to dealing with police offenders accused and convicted of criminal offences.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
civilian police oversight; condamnation; criminal law; droit criminel; Police oversight; poursuites contre la police; prosecution of police; surveillance civile de la police; Surveillance de la police